Citizens & Northern Corp Has $11.44 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 236,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $93.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

