Citizens & Northern Corp Has $729,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.