Citizens & Northern Corp Takes $209,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.08.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.06 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.