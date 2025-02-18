Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4312 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CWEN.A stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.