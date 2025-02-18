Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Lifted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Glj Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.96. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.