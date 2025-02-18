CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group makes up 2.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $56,421.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,645.92. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.