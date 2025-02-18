Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDE. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,092,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,684 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

