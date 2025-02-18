Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.