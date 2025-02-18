Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 390.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,628,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 574,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 134.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $26,630,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,272,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

Comerica stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

