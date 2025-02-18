Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 913.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,420,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,280,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.