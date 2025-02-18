Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE CAG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

