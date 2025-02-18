Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 15,779 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,272 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after buying an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,878,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

