Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 14,945 Shares of Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Congress SMid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CSMD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Congress SMid Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Congress SMid Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSMD opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Congress SMid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The Congress SMid Growth ETF (CSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small- and mid-cap companies believed to be experiencing or will experience earnings growth. CSMD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Congress.

