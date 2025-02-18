Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 210.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 53,766.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Shares of ACLX opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $107.37.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,301 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $262,594.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,377.35. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

