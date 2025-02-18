Congress Asset Management Co. Invests $1.30 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,706,000. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 0.9 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

