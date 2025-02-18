Congress Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $6,841,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5,077.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of -362.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.