Congress Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

