Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 12,640 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 220,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

