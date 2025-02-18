Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,981 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

