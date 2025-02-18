Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,735 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 28.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 100.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALE opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

