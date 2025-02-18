Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 235.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,296 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alphatec by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 105.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $80,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,501,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,020,580. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,376 shares of company stock worth $2,557,148. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

