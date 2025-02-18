Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Conifer news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,464. This trade represents a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

