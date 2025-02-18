Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.