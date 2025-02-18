Contrasting Logility Supply Chain Solutions (LGTY) and Its Peers

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) is one of 464 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Logility Supply Chain Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logility Supply Chain Solutions 6.15% 7.03% 5.02% Logility Supply Chain Solutions Competitors -66.36% -38.75% -6.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logility Supply Chain Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logility Supply Chain Solutions $102.51 million $11.37 million 74.21 Logility Supply Chain Solutions Competitors $2.12 billion $315.15 million -706.19

Dividends

Logility Supply Chain Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Logility Supply Chain Solutions. Logility Supply Chain Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Logility Supply Chain Solutions pays out 231.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 38.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Logility Supply Chain Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logility Supply Chain Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Logility Supply Chain Solutions Competitors 2464 16780 32627 939 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Logility Supply Chain Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logility Supply Chain Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logility Supply Chain Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logility Supply Chain Solutions rivals beat Logility Supply Chain Solutions on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Company Profile

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc. is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Software Inc., is based in ATLANTA.

