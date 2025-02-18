Contrasting Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verify Smart and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Verify Smart alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Gold 0 0 2 1 3.33

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A -59.61% -42.24%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Verify Smart and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Verify Smart has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verify Smart and U.S. Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verify Smart $220,000.00 33.93 N/A N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$6.90 million ($1.00) -8.96

Verify Smart has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Verify Smart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verify Smart

(Get Free Report)

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.