Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,056,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 1,841,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,818. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.30.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.