Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,056,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 1,841,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,818. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.