Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

VTMX opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

