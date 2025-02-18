Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $256,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.