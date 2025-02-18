Cosner Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cosner Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,583 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $600.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.50. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

