Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,155,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,071.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $969.49 and a 200-day moving average of $923.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

