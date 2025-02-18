Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Down 1.7 %

BASE stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $58,334.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,320.06. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.