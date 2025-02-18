Cowen Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 5,731,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

