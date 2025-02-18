CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average of $533.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

