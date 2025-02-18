Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 126,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

