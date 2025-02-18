Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys 17,371 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 5.7% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.