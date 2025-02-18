Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $85,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $63.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

