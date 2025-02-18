Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 82,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $532.58 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

