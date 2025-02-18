Creative Realities, Inc. Executes Third Amendment to Merger Agreement

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that the company, along with Reflect Systems, Inc. and RSI Exit Corporation, entered into a Third Amendment to their Merger Agreement on February 17, 2025. This amendment follows the initial Agreement and Plan of Merger signed on November 12, 2021, with subsequent amendments made on February 8, 2022, and February 11, 2023.

The latest amendment specifies that former Reflect stockholders interested in receiving “Guaranteed Consideration” as outlined in the Merger Agreement can submit written demands for payment during a 30-day period starting February 24, 2025. This amendment marks a significant development in the merger proceedings between the involved entities.

As part of the filing, Creative Realities also included relevant details under Item 9.01 regarding financial statements and exhibits. The company listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 10.1: Third Amendment to Merger Agreement

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The 8-K submission was signed off by Ryan Mudd, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities, Inc., as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements, on February 18, 2025. The completion of this formal process signifies a step forward in the ongoing merger procedures between the involved parties.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to keep an eye on any further developments following this recent update in the merger agreement.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

