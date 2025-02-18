CRISPR Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,128 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,282 call options.
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
CRSP traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 6,020,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.67.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
