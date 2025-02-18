Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,190.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,845 shares of company stock worth $1,795,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 230.1% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,507 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $48,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 41,776.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
CRTO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 507,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Criteo has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.05.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
