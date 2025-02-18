Cronos (CRO) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $18.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

