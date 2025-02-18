Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,298,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $295.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

