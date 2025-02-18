Csenge Advisory Group Has $898,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 809,315 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,085,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTEC opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.96. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

