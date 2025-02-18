Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

