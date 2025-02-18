Csenge Advisory Group Sells 646 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 179,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 238,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.