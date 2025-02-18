CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 9.97%.

CVR Partners stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,236 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.36 per share, with a total value of $463,708.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 168,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,544,011.48. This represents a 3.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 26,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,334 in the last three months.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

