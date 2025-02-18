CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CVRx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CVRx by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. CVRx has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 96.36% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVRx will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

