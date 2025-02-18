D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 381,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 343,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.