D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 234.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CTXR opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.28. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

