Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Darling Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of DAR opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
