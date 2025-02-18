Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAR opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

